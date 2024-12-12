Bobrovsky will be between the road pipes during Thursday's game against the Canucks.
Bobrovsky has been on a hot streak recently and will draw a third consecutive start for the Panthers. He's picked up wins in each of his last four outings, posting a 1.47 GAA and .941 save percentage during that time.
