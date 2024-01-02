Bobrovsky will defend the road net Tuesday against Arizona, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has stopped 81 of 88 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 17-9-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 27 appearances this season. The Coyotes sit 17th in the league this campaign with 3.09 goals per contest.