Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Red Wings, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky was pretty solid in his last start Saturday against the Stars, turning aside 31 of 34 shots en route to a 4-3 win. He'll try to secure his 14th win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's 3-12-1 on the road this year.