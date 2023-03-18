Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against New Jersey on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 25-save effort in Thursday's 9-5 win over Montreal. He has a 22-17-3 record this season with a 3.03 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 45 appearances. In 2022-23, Bobrovsky has gone 1-1-0 versus the Devils with a .922 save percentage. New Jersey sits fourth in the league this campaign with 3.49 goals per game.