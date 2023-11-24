Per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, Bobrovsky will be between the home pipes versus the Jets on Friday.

Bobrovsky is 9-5-1 with a 2.69 GAA and .904 save percentage this season. He has not given up more than three goals in his last six games, but has faced only 169 shots while giving up 16 goals. The Jets are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.67 goals per contest.