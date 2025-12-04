Bobrovsky will defend the home crease against the Predators on Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky has been in a bit of a skid recently, going 0-3-0 with a 4.53 GAA and .831 save percentage over his last three starts. He'll have a favorable matchup as he attempts to get back on track, as the Predators are scoring just 2.62 goals per game this season, which is tied for the fourth-worst mark in the league.