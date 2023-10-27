Watch Now:

Bobrovsky will guard the home goal versus the Kraken on Saturday.

Bobrovsky wasn't great in his last start Saturday versus the Canucks, surrendering four goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Seattle squad that's averaging just 2.25 goals per game this campaign, 27th in the NHL.

