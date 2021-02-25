Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus Dallas.

Bobrovsky was solid in his last start Saturday against the Red Wings, turning aside 25 of 27 shots, but he ultimately suffered a second straight loss due to nearly non-existent goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a home matchup with a Stars squad that's 2-3-1 on the road this year.