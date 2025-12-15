Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will defend the road crease against Tampa Bay on Monday.
Bobrovsky is coming off his third shutout win of the season Saturday in Dallas, and he'll attempt to carry his momentum against the Lightning, who are scoring 3.25 goals per game this year, which is tied for seventh in the league. Bobrovsky is in the midst of a three-game winning streak in which he's posted a 2.92 GAA and .882 save percentage.
