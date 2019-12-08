Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting for second straight night

Bobrovsky will tend the home twine in Sunday's matchup against the Sharks, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky's struggles this year are well-documented, and coach Joel Quenneville opted to afford Chris Driedger a pair of starts. It seemed to help Bobrovsky get back on track, as he steered away 33 of 34 shots in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets, so the veteran netminder will return to the crease Sunday. The Sharks carry a three-game losing streak into this contest, and they scored just five total goals during that stretch.