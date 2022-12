Bobrovsky will be between the road pipes against the Islanders on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky will make his eighth start in nine games as he has gone 3-4-0 since Dec. 8. Overall, Bobrovsky is 7-10-1 with a 3.25 GAA and an .895 save percentage this season, well down from 2021-22, when he was 39-7-3. He will face the Islanders, who are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games, and have averaged 3.15 goals per game this season.