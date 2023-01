Bobrovsky will be between the visiting pipes against Detroit on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky did not look sharp in his last start, giving up five goals on 28 shots in a loss to the Rangers on Monday. Overall, Bobrovsky is 8-12-1 with a 3.32 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He will face the Red Wings, who are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.