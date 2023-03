Bobrovsky will get the home start versus Chicago on Friday, Colby Guy of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky has been sharp the last four games, going 3-1-0. He has given up five goals on 116 shots in his last four games and has improved his record to 20-17-2 with a 2.93 GAA and .907 save percentage this season. He will face the Blackhawks, who are the lowest scoring team in the NHL, averaging 2.48 goals per game.