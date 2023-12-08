Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Friday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky will be seeking his fourth straight win. The 35-year-old netminder is 12-6-1 with a 2.49 GAA, .910 save percentage and a pair of shutouts. Bobrovsky was 1-1-0 against the Penguins last season, giving up only four goals on 67 shots. Pittsburgh are 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.96 goals per game.
