Bobrovsky will get the home start versus Minnesota on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has gone 0-1-1 after seeing his seven-game winning streak come to an end Saturday. Nonetheless, he is having a stellar season, going 21-10-2 with a 2.46 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Bobrovsky will take on what could be a tired Wild team -- Minnesota will cross the state after facing Tampa Bay on Thursday.