Bobrovsky will guard the road goal versus the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 5-2 win to open the series Tuesday. He's 9-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 13 playoff contests so far. The 33 shots against the Hurricanes put up Game 1 were the most Bobrovsky has faced so far in the postseason, so he'll likely continue to be busy throughout the series.
