Bobrovsky will get the starting nod in Vegas on Monday in Game 2, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky looked rusty in Game 1 after an extended break. He coughed up four goals on 33 shots, the most goals he's allowed since he gave up five versus Boston on April 28. After the poor outing, the 34-year-old still owns a strong 2.32 GAA and .931 save percentage through 15 postseason contests.