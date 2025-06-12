Bobrovsky will protect the home goal Thursday versus the Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Bobrovsky will get the start after delivering a 32-save effort in a 6-1 win in Game 3. He's allowed nine goals on 125 shots (.928 save percentage) in this series so far, but he's largely been up to the challenge of the Oilers' high-powered offense.