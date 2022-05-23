Bobrovsky will be in goal for Game 4 in Tampa Bay on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky and the Panthers find themselves on the brink of being swept by their in-state rivals. The veteran netminder has posted a .908 save percentage and a 3.06 GAA in this series. He's allowed just five goals on 62 shots over the last two games, but Florida hasn't been able to generate much offense against Andrei Vasilevskiy.
