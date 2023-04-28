Bobrovsky will face the Bruins at home Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky stopped 44 of 47 shots in Wednesday's Game 5 win to force a Game 6. He's posted an .895 save percentage through three postseason appearances. During the regular season, the 34-year-old registered a .909 save percentage and a 2.89 GAA through 26 home contests.
