Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Arizona

Bobrovsky will guard the goal during Tuesday's road clash with the Coyotes, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky was a little shaky in his last start Thursday against the Kings, surrendering five goals on 40 shots en route to a tough 5-4 defeat. The 31-year-old backstop will try to bounce back in a road matchup with an Arizona squad that's 16-11-4 at home this year.