Bobrovsky will defend the road goal Monday against Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 35-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 win over Vancouver. He has posted a record of 11-13-1 this season with a 3.27 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 27 appearances. The Sabres rank first in the league this year with 3.85 goals per game.