Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will defend the road net against the Sabres on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky's three-game winning streak to open the season came to an end in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Detroit. He allowed two goals on 23 shots, with the final two tallies being empty-netters. After scoring twice in three games to begin the year, Buffalo is coming off an 8-4 victory over Ottawa on Wednesday.
