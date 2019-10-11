Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Buffalo
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Friday's road game against the Sabres, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
Bobrovsky had a disastrous outing in his last start Tuesday against Carolina, surrendering four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Samuel Montembeault for the final two frames of the eventual 6-3 loss. The Russian backstop will look to bounce back in a tough road matchup with a hot Sabres team that's gone 3-0-1 to start the campaign.
