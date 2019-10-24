Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Calgary

Bobrovsky is slated to start in goal in Thursday's road game against the Flames, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky looked like he was finally starting to round into form during his last start, turning aside 23 of 25 shots en route to a 4-2 win over the Penguins on Tuesday. The 31-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his fourth victory of the season in a road matchup with a Calgary club that's only averaging 2.20 goals per game at home this campaign, 26th in the NHL.