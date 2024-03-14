Bobrovsky will patrol the visiting crease in Carolina on Thursday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has been amazing over the last seven weeks, going 11-2-0 with a 1.68 GAA and a .942 save percentage. He should be garnering plenty of Vezina Trophy consideration, as he is 32-12-2 with a 2.30 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 47 appearances this season. He will have his hands full versus Carolina, as they are averaging 3.31 goals, ninth in the NHL.