Bobrovsky will defend the road crease versus Colorado on Saturday.

Bobrovsky will be going for his sixth straight win as he stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 4-1 win in Vegas on Thursday. Bobrovsky improved his record to 19-9-1 with a 2.39 GAA and a .914 save percentage. He will have a tough matchup with the Avalanche as they are second in NHL scoring, averaging 3.67 goals per game.