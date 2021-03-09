Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Tuesday's road game versus the Blue Jackets, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Bobrovsky was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Predators, stopping 28 of 30 shots en route to a 6-2 win. He'll attempt to earn a third straight victory in a road matchup with a Columbus club that's only averaging 2.62 goals per game this campaign, 26th in the NHL.