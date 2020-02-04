Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting in Columbus
Bobrovsky is slated to start between the pipes in Tuesday's road clash with Columbus, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Bobrovsky was rock solid Monday against Toronto, stopping 31 of 34 shots en route to a 5-3 win. The veteran backstop will attempt to pick up his sixth victory in his last seven starts in a tough road matchup with a sizzling-hot Blue Jackets team that's gone 7-0-1 in its last seven contests.
