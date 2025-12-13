Bobrovsky will defend the road net against the Stars on Saturday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Despite allowing nine goals on 61 shots, Bobrovsky has won his last two outings. He has a 12-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 21 appearances this season. Dallas ranks fourth in the league with 3.38 goals per game this year.