Bobrovsky will start Monday on the road against Detroit.

Bobrovsky, who has won his past two outings, is coming off a 33-save performance in Saturday's 4-2 victory over New Jersey. He has a 23-17-3 record this season with a 3.00 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 46 appearances. The Red Wings rank 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.93 goals per game. Bobrovsky has won his previous two starts against Detroit this year, having stopped 48 of 51 shots.