Bobrovsky will guard the road goal Saturday against the Red Wings.

Bobrovsky is coming off a 28-save performance in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Buffalo. He has emerged victorious in eight of his past nine outings to improve to 29-11-2 this season. Bobrovsky has earned three shutouts, a 2.35 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 43 appearances in 2023-24. Detroit ranks fourth in the league this campaign with 3.57 goals per contest.