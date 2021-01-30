Bobrovsky will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Red Wings, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky hasn't been great this year, posting a sub-par 3.33 GAA and .879 save percentage through his first two starts of the season, but he's nonetheless 2-0-0 thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 32-year-old netminder will attempt to secure a third straight win in a road matchup with a struggling Detroit club that's 2-5-1 this campaign.