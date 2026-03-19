Bobrovsky will defend the road cage in Edmonton on Thursday.

Bobrovsky saw his two-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday, allowing five goals on 22 shots in a 5 -2 loss to Vancouver. The veteran netminder is 24-20-1 with three shutouts. He has a 3.07 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 46 games this season. The Oilers will be without Leon Draisaitl, who is out for the remainder of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Edmonton is averaging 3.52 goals per game, third in the NHL this season.