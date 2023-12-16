Bobrovsky will defend the road net Saturday against Edmonton, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has allowed seven goals on 39 shots during his two-game losing skid. He has supplied a 13-8-1 record this season with a 2.56 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 22 games played. Edmonton is tied for fifth in the league this campaign with 3.52 goals per contest.