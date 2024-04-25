Bobrovsky will guard the road crease Thursday against Tampa Bay for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, per Alex Baumgartner.
Bobrovsky was solid in Game 2 on Tuesday, stopping 21 of 23 shots en route to a 3-2 win. The 35-year-old has played 72 career playoff games, recording a .905 save percentage and 31 total wins. The Lightning will undoubtedly be desperate to avoid falling in to a 3-0 series hole, so they'll likely come out firing Thursday.
