Bobrovsky will defend the road crease against the Rangers on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has been terrific in the playoffs, starting all 15 games, going 10-5 with a sparkling 2.29 GAA. Bobrovsky was stellar Tuesday, stopping 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime win at home versus the Rangers, as the Panthers tied the series at two games apiece. Bobrovsky has allowed nine goals on 100 shots in the first four games of the best-of-seven series.