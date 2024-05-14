Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease in Game 5 versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky hasn't been at his best versus the Bruins, posting an .885 save percentage through the first four games of the series, but he's still gone 3-1 over that stretch thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll attempt to secure a fourth straight win over Boston and punch Florida's ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals on home ice Tuesday.