Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus the Rangers on Saturday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky was stellar during the regular season, going 36-17-4 with a 2.37 GAA and a .915 save percentage. That success has continued in the playoffs, as the Russian netminder is 11-5 with a 2.27 GAA and a .905 save percentage. If the Panthers emerge victorious Saturday, the team will compete in the Stanley Cup Finals for a second straight year.