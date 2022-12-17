Bobrovsky will start Saturday on the road against the Devils.

It'll be the sixth-consecutive start for Bobrovsky who allowed three goals on 38 shots in a loss Thursday to the Penguins. The 34-year-old netminder has played better of late though his numbers (6-9-1 with a .891 save percentage) are still weighed down by a slow start. Bobrovsky will take on a Devils team that's lost four straight games.