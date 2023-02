Bobrovsky will guard the road goal Monday against Minnesota, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky surrendered four goals on 49 shots in Saturday's loss to Colorado. He has a 14-14-2 record this season with a 3.13 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 33 appearances. The Wild sit 24th in the league this campaign with 2.94 goals per game.