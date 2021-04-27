Bobrovsky will man the road crease Tuesday in Nashville, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of the injured Chris Driedger (lower body) Monday, and he'll get a shot at a full game against the Predators one day later. The 32-year-old Russian will have to deal with a hot Nashville offense that's scored 16 goals to lead the Predators to a 3-0-1 record over their last four games.