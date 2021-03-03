Bobrovsky will guard the road goal during Thursday's game versus the Predators.

Bobrovsky was a little shaky in his last start Saturday against the Hurricanes, surrendering three goals on 33 shots en route to a 4-3 shootout loss. He'll try to bounce back and secure his seventh win of the season in a road matchup with a Nashville club that's only averaging 2.33 goals per game at home this campaign, 27th in the NHL.