Bobrovsky will guard the road goal Monday against Ottawa, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has lost three of his past four outings despite posting a .910 save percentage during that span. In 16 starts this season, he has registered a mark of 9-6-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .906 save percentage. The Senators sit sixth in the league this campaign with 3.69 goals per game.