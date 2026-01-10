Bobrovsky will guard the visiting cage in Ottawa on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has slumped of late, losing four of his last five games while giving up 18 goals on 118 shots (.838 save percentage). Bobrovsky is 17-12-1 with three shutouts, a 2.93 GAA and an .881 save percentage. The Senators are generating 3.16 goals per game, 11th in the NHL.