Bobrovsky will guard the road goal Monday against Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has lost his past two outings, including a 38-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against the Rangers. He has a 24-19-3 record this season with a 3.05 GAA and a .902 save percentage in 49 appearances. The Senators rank 20th in the league this campaign with 3.14 goals per game.