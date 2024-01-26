Bobrovsky will be in the visiting crease versus Pittsburgh on Friday.

Bobrovsky was winless in his last three starts before stopping 31 shots Wednesday in a 6-2 win over Arizona. Bobrovsky is 22-10-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season. Bobrovsky will face the Penguins. who are averaging 2.98 goals per game, 21st in the NHL.