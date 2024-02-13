Bobrovsky will protect the road net against the Penguins on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has been on a roll over the past three weeks, stringing together four straight wins while posting an impressive 1.47 GAA and .953 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 26th victory of the year in a matchup with a struggling Pittsburgh squad that's lost five of its last seven games.