Bobrovsky will guard the road goal Tuesday versus Seattle, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has turned aside 96 of 102 shots during his four-game win streak. He has posted a 13-6-1 record this season with a 2.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 20 appearances. The Kraken sit 29th in the league with 2.52 goals per contest this campaign.