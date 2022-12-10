Bobrovsky will tend to the road net Saturday against Tampa Bay.
Bobrovsky is coming off a 19-save performance in Thursday's 5-1 win over Detroit. He has a 5-6-1 record this season with a 3.51 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 14 appearances. Bobrovsky permitted three goals on 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Oct. 21.
